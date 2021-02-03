The Pollution levels were reduced in 2020 in the Region of Murcia as a consequence of confinement, mobility restrictions and the reduction of economic activity due to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus. This is clear from the report on air quality prepared by Ecologists in Action, which was presented this Wednesday in the framework of the Chair of Human Rights and Rights of Nature, in which the organization collaborates. The presentation was attended by María Teresa Vicente, professor of Philosophy of Law and president of the Chair; Pedro Luengo, coordinator and spokesperson for Ecologistas en Acción de la Región, and Miguel Ángel Esteve, professor of Ecology.

For Ecologists in Action, the fact that pollution was reduced last year shows that “The main cause” of it is human activity, and specifically traffic and industry. Thus, according to the study, there was a notable reduction in all atmospheric pollutants, especially during the period of home confinement, but it increased again during the summer and autumn as mobility and activity increased.

On the other hand, the environmental association noticed a change in social perception because citizens give more importance to the need for healthy air after the pandemic. “To avoid recovering bad pre-Covid data, it accepts a greater restriction of the car in the city in favor of more pedestrian space, and the commitment to alternative means such as bicycles and public transport,” says the report.

It also reveals that factory farming gained prominence. “In addition to years generating many complaints about bad smells and other environmental problems, a study places the Region of Murcia as the second area of ​​Spain in ammonia contamination of livestock origin, mainly in pig farming,” said Ecologists in Action. Therefore, the problem of agricultural burning remains, both that of plant remains and anti-frost burns, but “effective solutions have not yet been adopted in their control and change towards alternatives.”

Most worrying areas



According to Ecologists in Action, the areas of greatest concern are, among others, urban environments contaminated primarily by motor vehicle traffic. In addition, it highlighted the areas near the large industrial estates of Cartagena and Alcantarilla, which, although their levels decreased, continue to generate pollutants such as sulfur dioxide and harmful volatile organic compounds.

Ecologists in Action also made reference to the effects on health and the environment of contaminated soils in the Sierra Minera. “Despite the time that has elapsed since the end of the mining activity, the Regional Government has not yet given an effective and definitive solution to the problem, which is increasingly urgent to eradicate,” he added in this regard.

Petitions to the regional government



Among the main requests that the organization makes to the Murcian Executive to reduce pollution levels is the urgent and planned renewal of the network of metering stations, as well as its expansion. He also requested a moratorium on macro-farms and the implementation of a regional odor pollution law, and that the ‘Strategy for the Improvement of Air Quality’ be completed and processed “at once”. Tropospheric Ozone Improvement Plan. Region of Murcia 2020-2025 ‘, providing it with a “sufficient” budget.

Likewise, he opted for “greater transparency” and “better access to data”, so that the citizens of the Region, through clear and constant information, know the real levels of contamination. Finally, Ecologistas en Acción insisted on the importance of a firm commitment to a more sustainable and decontaminated mobility, and the promotion of the best techniques available in the industry.