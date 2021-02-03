#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

33,000 hectares of agricultural greenhouses sheltering tomatoes, some of which are organic, cover the region of Almeria, Andalusia (Spain). The tomatoes are intended for the European market, including France. To obtain authorization to shoot images, the Andalusian producers’ union asked France Télévisions teams to sign a censorship contract, authorizing producers to modify or correct the content produced. The journalists refused.



A danger to wildlife

The nervousness of local market gardeners can be explained: everywhere, plastic waste, including bags of insecticide, litter the ground. The plastic sheeting that covers the greenhouses ends up blown away and lands in dry rivers most of the time. They mix with waste from bags of fertilizer, garden hoses or polystyrene, used to germinate tomato plants. “One of the worst materials invented by man. It breaks down, and the fish eat them“, criticizes Marcos Dieguez, member of the association” Ecologistas en accion “. The greenhouses are also approaching dangerously a natural park frequented by migrating birds. Fish are also dying after swallowing the plastic produced by growing tomatoes.

