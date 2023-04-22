SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Mounting pollution, industrial activities and now bird flu are threatening Chilean dolphins, one of the world’s smallest cetaceans, in the cold waters of the Pacific Ocean off Chile’s west coast.

The low population of dolphins, also known as “black thong”, live on the south and central coasts of Chile, in bays also used for industrial activities, such as marine cultivation and seaweed extraction.

Chile’s long coastline helps make it one of the world’s largest exporters of fish and aquatic crops.

“Chilean dolphins share space with humans and, knowing that, we have to work even harder to protect this unique specimen,” said veterinarian Cayetano Espinosa, adding that the specimen is “very fragile because there are only a few dolphins left.”

Espinosa is a member of the Yaqu Pacha marine ecosystem study center.

José Luis Brito, curator of the Museum of National History in the country’s main maritime terminal, San Antonio, said he receives constant reports of dolphins stranded on beaches, sometimes trapped in nets and, at other times, killed by pollution, after consuming plastic or other waste.

“The Chilean dolphin is disappearing at an alarming rate,” he said. “Every day we see fewer of them on the coast.”

One official also mentioned the threat of bird flu, which has been detected in Chile’s wild birds, marine animals and in the industrial complex. A human case was also reported in March.

Soledad Tapia, director of the country’s fisheries service, said two species of dolphins had been infected with the virus. “They are also a vulnerable category,” she said.

