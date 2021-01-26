#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

The innovation is signed by Yvan Bourgnon. The Navigator and President of The Seacleaners designed the Manta, the first sea cleaner factory ship that will soon collect and transform “one to three tons“of plastic waste per hour.”With 300 or 400 boats of this type, we could already imagine removing a third of the world’s pollution“, anticipates Yvan Bourgnon. In practice, the waste is naturally trapped between the hull with the speed of the boat, then conveyor belts bring it up inside the boat.

The idea came to him during a solo round the world trip, carried out in 2014, when Yvan Bourgnon discovered the extent of marine pollution. “When I was in South East Asia, I had to stop the boat every quarter of an hour to remove the pieces of plastic caught in the centreboard or the rudders.“, explains the navigator. He then decides to lead a new fight and develops an extraordinary catamaran, almost autonomous in energy. The stakes are high: each year, nine to twelve million tons of plastic waste are dumped in the ocean, threatening biodiversity.