“The data released by the Swiss company IQAir, which indicate Milan among the most polluted cities in the world, with a PM2.5 concentration of 29.7 times the annual guide value set by the WHO and very poor air quality throughout the Po Valley, are alarming because fine particles represent one of the main causes of both male and female infertility, in a country like Italy characterized among other things by a high birth rate.” This was stated by Ermanno Greco, president of the Sidr-Italian Reproduction Society, commenting on the data of the Swiss company IQAir on the city of Milan.

“The fight against pollution is fundamental if we want to guarantee future generations new growth prospects and a healthy and prosperous life” continues Greco, who observes that it is “essential to follow careful prevention, considering that pollution also causes other dysfunctions, with damage to the cardiovascular system, pathologies of the respiratory system and at an andrological level. The inflammatory effects of particulate matter are a constant danger to human health.”

“Unfortunately, as far as fertility is concerned, there is no longer any prevention for men – warns the president of Sidr – and often tests on female ovarian reserve are not routine, but are carried out only when the couple has fertility problems. medically assisted procreation (Pma) techniques are very effective today, especially if associated with pre-implantation genetic diagnosis. Currently, in Italy in vitro fertilization contributes to approximately 3% of births, i.e. approximately 11 thousand births, while in the world more of 5 million children. The MAPs have gone from 90 thousand to 110 thousand, as emerges from the Report to Parliament on the MAP 2023 on the implementation of Law 40 of 2004. Improving the quality of the environment in which we live, therefore, is an important first step to protect our health” concludes Greco.