Go ahead clarify that this news is not a defense against pollution. Today it is one of the main challenges we face, as humanity, and the consequences of which have been felt for a long time in our health, in the environment, in the climate and in so many other factors. Not in vain, in an interview published today by El País, Bill Gates affirms that climate change, if not fought, will have much worse consequences than the pandemic that we are suffering.

I clarify this because I do not believe that contamination is defensible from any point of view, which does not mean that, in specific circumstances, its presence can be used as an indicator of certain activities, some of which may have a non-natural origin, that is, they involve processes carried out (at least in appearance) by some kind of life form. In our case, for example, the enormous amount of nitrogen dioxide that we generate, a direct consequence of the use of fossil fuels.

So, as we can read in a report recently published by NASA, contamination could be used as an indicator of extraterrestrial life, although there are some particularities that must be taken into account. In our case, of course, the main indicator is nitrogen dioxide, which, as I mentioned earlier, has its origin in the intensive use we make of hydrocarbons that originate from fossil fuels.

However, there are several problems that this intelligent life detection system faces. The first is that, of course, in our particular case, that of the Earth, nitrogen dioxide is the most reliable indicator, it is the type of pollution that says “We are here”, but we cannot assume that, if extraterrestrial life exists on other planets, its model is similar to ours. We do not even know if they will have fossil fuels or, on the contrary, will use other fuels that are either less (or not at all) polluting, or generate a different footprint.

The other has to do with the evolutionary level of said extraterrestrial life. And it is that even assuming that it is similar to ours in most aspects, there are many possibilities that their evolutionary stage does not coincide with ours. Thus, for example, any model of pre-industrial society does not generate the necessary volume of pollution to be detectable from space. And in the opposite case, if it has advanced much more than us, it is possible that the non-polluting energies have already been fully developed and that, therefore, if enough time has passed, the presence of pollution has been attenuated so as not to be appreciable at such a distance.

Therefore, and at least for the moment, we are talking about a system that would serve to identify extraterrestrial life as long as the pollution produced by it was similar to ours. However, it also puts us on the clue that the accumulation of elements in the atmosphere that are not justified by a mere geological analysis, may be a sign of contamination that, in turn, would be a sign of extraterrestrial life. However, for now we will have to rely on more developed systems, such as those of the Perseverance probe, which in just three days will reach Mars to search for remains of microscopic life.