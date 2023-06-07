Amsterdam is introducing a measure whereby polluting traffic is no longer allowed to enter the city, only electric or hydrogen-powered vehicles are welcome.

Our capital is known as the left. Not that they all drive on the left lane there, but politics is oriented to the left. The decisions they make there therefore fit in with that, now again. Alderman Melanie van der Horst (Traffic, transport and air quality) has come up with a new plan, we read in the Telegraph.

Polluting traffic Amsterdam

The air must be cleaner, so from 2025 only vehicles that do not emit exhaust gases will be allowed to drive in a large part of Amsterdam. By vehicles we mean taxis, but also vans and trucks, boats and mopeds and light mopeds. This should also make the city healthier and quieter.

Yes, you read that right. So it goes not for passenger cars, which are (for the time being) excluded. In addition, this concerns vehicles that will be newly registered as of 2025. The vehicles must therefore be electric or run on hydrogen. Hybrid vehicles are not included.

Emission-free zones

An emission-free zone for taxis, delivery vans and lorries will be created within the A10 ring road. For mopeds and light mopeds within built-up areas. There is no longer a nice chug with your sloop in the center area.

So many different rules. No idea how the municipality will enforce this, but they will probably come up with something. Of course, Amsterdam will come up with a transitional arrangement first. A spokesman for the municipality acknowledges that it can cause inconvenience and that it can cost money. This will certainly be a significant change for entrepreneurs. The municipality will therefore help entrepreneurs with, among other things, exemptions and demolition subsidies, and there will also be extra charging points and hydrogen facilities.

Goal

The capital wants to comply with the recommended air quality values ​​of the WHO. These will apply in 2030 and these measures should contribute to this. The fact that it puts people at even greater expense is something that policymakers take for granted. In the future, the city council will come up with even more rules for, for example, touring cars and for burning wood. Light that fireplace quickly, now you can.

Apparently Amsterdammers want this. From research shows that 41 percent are positive about it and 33 percent are neutral. Burning Italian waste a few kilometers away is also possible, because it apparently does not pollute. Cough.

Photo: Groene Zeekr X in Amsterdam on Autoblog Spots spotted by @japhy

