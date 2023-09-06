“Together for clean air”. This is the slogan of the fourth International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, promoted by the UN which estimates that 99% of people in the world breathe “unsafe” air. The Consulcesi group has been in the field for months with a new collective action called ‘Clean air’, which leverages precisely on exceeding the limits of PM10 fine particles and nitrogen dioxide, among the main causes of air pollution today considered the greatest environmental risk to health. According to data released by the United Nations, polluted air kills 6.7 million people every year worldwide. While 2.4 billion people are exposed to dangerous levels of domestic air pollution.

“According to our data – explains Massimo Tortorella, president of Consulcesi – there are 40 million Italian citizens who breathe unhealthy air. Just by linking up with the United Nations initiative, we suggest everyone check the quality of the air they breathe in their Municipalities We have made available to everyone, free of charge, a tool that simply by entering the Municipality of residence reveals whether or not the limits imposed by the European Community directives for Pm10 and NO2 are exceeded”.

“If you can demonstrate with a simple historical certificate of residence that you have lived in one of the 3,300 Municipalities where the violations have been ascertained – continues Tortorella – you can take part in the collective action Clean air. It is the concrete way in which Consulcesi responds to the call of the United Nations which, on the occasion of the annual International Day of Clean Air for Blue Sky, invites everyone, from governments to companies to civil society and every single individual, to act ‘Together for clean air’ (#TogetherForCleanAir)”.

“With our Clean Air action – highlights the president of Consulcesi – we do not aim only to obtain a refund for those who have been exposed to the damage of pollution, but to stimulate concrete policies and actions to improve air quality and, in general , the health of the environment”.

“In a few months – remarked Tortorella – we have already exceeded 30,000 members, but it is a number destined to grow rapidly due to the strong collective feeling of being able to help create the conditions for leaving a better world for our children”.

To join the collective action – reads a note – it is enough to demonstrate, through a historical certificate of residence, that you have resided from 2008-2018 in one or more of the territories involved. To find out if and how to participate in collective action, Consulcesi makes available the Clean Air website: www.aria-pulita.it.