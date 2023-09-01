The two large political blocs that are vying for power in Mexico have entered the final stretch of their candidate selection process. Both embarked early on the selection of their presidential candidacy and both are closing it muddy in a crossroads of accusations. This is illustrated by these reproaches that the President of the Government and the opposition candidate have dedicated to each other: López Obrador accuses the Broad Front for Mexico of having selected Xóchitl Gálvez from the “power mafia”, without counting on citizenship, as he predicted , presumes, weeks ago: “I told you.” And Gálvez responds in a tweet: “I play a double single to the one who is singing bets: Sheinbaum will be the coordinator and later the candidate of the mafia in power. Does she enter her or does she take him out? To make matters worse, the citizen surveys of both parties have internal responses. They are making so much noise that polling specialist Francisco Abundis already needs a political reform that establishes reliable rules for choosing candidates. “The surveys should give certainty, it is the organizers who make noise in the process,” he settles.

The candidate for Morena Marcelo Ebrard complained this week about the choice of polling companies in his party, which seemed to him biased in favor of his colleague Claudia Sheinbaum, who is ahead of him in the polls. He speaks the ex-chancellor of “disorder”, “problems”. In response to his complaints, the collection of responses has been extended for another day, until September 4, but his team insists on the lack of ballots, ballot boxes… Ebrard is the only one who is at stake in Morena, the others do not have the capacity to topple Claudia Sheinbaum’s push. But the laments have been silenced by the noise, much louder and deeper, from the neighbor. This week the bomb exploded in the ranks of the Broad Front for Mexico when, before the citizen consultations were known, the PRI leader was already handing over the head of his candidate, Beatriz Paredes, in favor of the PAN member Xóchitl Gálvez. The process was so abrupt that the primary election between the two contenders scheduled for Sunday was aborted. Accusations of lack of cleanliness have peppered the playing field.

On September 6, the results of the survey in Morena will be known. Few doubt that the winner will be Claudia Sheinbaum, if the polls show what others have shown before. But the query design comes very late. It has hardly been known that the question that will have the most weight is which candidate of the six in contention the citizen prefers. For a long time there were voices in Morena that claimed that this was the only question that was raised, but it was preferred to include other parameters, such as the proximity of the applicant, honesty, etc. Critics said then that these other issues benefited Sheinbaum, at that time more unknown than the foreign minister throughout the country. Weeks later, it has already been decided to give more weight to the simple and logical question. Because? Namely.

One thing is politics and another is methodology. Francisco Abundis, from Parametría, does not quite understand why in the Broad Front the surveys have been divided between telephone and face-to-face. “That makes neither political nor methodological sense. The telephone companies are not representative because they have a technological bias, those who do not have a telephone are left out, ”he says. In the telephone, the advantage for Gálvez was almost 20 points against Paredes, while those that rose in the homes, 13.6. “The process has been very eventful, it can be understood from a political point of view, it was the first time for the Front, the parties have to reach an agreement… but from a methodological point of view it is an occurrence that cannot be understood,” argues Abundis.

On Morena’s side, the analyst agrees that the candidates’ ballot is round, like a cake divided into six identical portions. That the pollsters be accompanied by personnel from each candidate… But the four polls that were carried out in parallel to the party’s to compare results do not fully convince him. “These are not mirror exercises, as has been said, but twins, because they are all identical,” says the specialist, so they should yield identical results. Mirror would be for each one to make their sample design. “But hey, there are four companies,” Abundis agrees, with the understanding that something transparent and reliable will come out of all of them. In any case, he agrees when asked why it was not explained before what these polls would be like: “They did it at the last minute and it has not been negotiated.”

With this hodgepodge, it is not surprising that the period after the election of candidates is called scar surgery. They are already healing wounds on the opposition front and it is expected that in Morena’s the result will leave them even more open. “I think that as soon as Paredes raises Xóchitl’s arm as the winner, the matter will be silenced,” says UNAM political scientist Khemvirg Puente. But, in his opinion, it will be more complex to add the victims of Morena to the project. “In any case, there are no surprises, everything is going as planned in the script in both parts, another thing will be the development of electoral strategies,” he says. What is important now, he says, are not the candidates, but “the role that the Citizen Movement will play, if it presents a strong poster or just testimonials, and the definition of the candidacies for state governments”, because in this field discontent will heal in good measure. “The President of the Government is already in that, an operation so that the dissatisfied occupy other places or go to the opposition or with Ebrard” and the unity of the party is broken, reflects Puente.

The presidential elections, with everything and the noise, already seem to be entering a clearing in the road. Without the need for polls, the public seems to be clear that two women will compete for the supreme mandate in a party that has just begun.

