Polls, the majority of Italians do not like the fiscal peace of Minister Salvini

The fiscal peace proposed by Minister Salvini finds the majority of Italians against it. 36.9% reject it for two reasons: it would be an offense to all taxpayers who pay taxes and it would increase tax evasion and with it taxes for those who pay them. A further 13.8%, although aware of the problem linked to excessively high taxes, reject it because they consider fiscal peace a form of tax amnesty. 19.1%, on the other hand, agree as long as it concerns small amounts with the removal of the fine alone. 28.9% also consider it necessary to stimulate the economy and investments. These are the data collected from the weekly survey carried out by Political thermometer between 18 and 20 July 2023.

Almost one out of two respondents (48.1%), despite considering taxes necessary to have a certain welfare, considers evasion normal if the tax burden is excessive. 38.1% consider them useful because they allow both to redistribute income, helping those who earn less, and to break down inequalities. Only 3.7% consider them a theft of money from workers and entrepreneurs and therefore unnecessary.

