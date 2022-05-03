With the announced return of the former Speranza and Bersani, Letta overtakes Meloni and takes the Democratic Party in the lead

The announced recomposition of the split between the Democratic Party and Article 1 allows the Dems to override the FdI and become the first party in Italy. The figure clearly emerges from the average of the polls elaborated by Political thermometerwhich uses the surveys carried out in the week from 24 to 30 April by five specialized institutes: SWG, Piepoli, TP, Tecné and Ipsos.

The new Democratic Party, ready to welcome back those who left it during the Renzi era, totals 22.4%a fact that reinforces the intent clearly expressed during the speech of the secretary Dem Enrico Letta at the national congress of Article 1. In view of the 2023 political elections, the result is the overtaking against FdI, which totals 21.4%, with the Democratic Party returning very close to the consensus obtained in the 2019 European elections.

The remains stable League, to 16.4%, while it rises from the minimum levels at which the 5 Star Movement, now at 13.3%. On levels similar to those of seven days ago too Come on Italyat 8.6%. Italia Viva and Action / + Europe they are respectively 2.5% and 4.4%. For the first time, the consensus of the joint list is detected Left Italian / Greens, another wedding announced in view of upcoming policies. The sum of the votes to the two parties produces an overall 4.1%, but, as in the case of the return of Article 1 to the Democratic Party, it will only be the ballot boxes that will tell if these votes can actually be added, which does not always happen, to the test facts.

