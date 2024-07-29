Political Election Polls

The average of Political Thermometer based on polls published during the week and below the trend since the end of 2017.

The institutes’ findings

The week between July 21st and 27th compares the findings of 6 institutes: Tecné, Swg, TP, Lab2101, Quorum, Ipsos

The last week marked a small decline for the governing centre-right coalition. On average, the institutions gave Fratelli d’Italia 28.8%, a little less than 7 days ago, while Forza Italia dropped to 9.2% and the League remained at 8.6%.

To The 5 Star Movement, on the other hand, is making the most progress, rising to 10.8%is certainly a higher figure than that of the European elections, when it had been the victim of the low turnout in the South, but still much lower than historical data.

In the rest of the opposition, the Democratic Party is slightly down to 23.6%, while the Green/Left Alliance is up slightly to 6.5%. Italia Viva remains at 2.2%, but Azione and +Europa are down to 3.1% and 1.9% respectively.

Political Election Polls: Trends Compared

We present below the Institutes this week with greater trend in favor And tendency against towards the main Italian parties.

Brothers of Italy

Trend in favor: Swg (30%)

Trend against: Ipsos (27.9%)

Democratic party

Trend in favor: Tecné (24.6%)

Trend against: Ipsos (22.6%)

5 Star Movement

Trend in favor: Ipsos (13%)

Trend against: TP (9.7%)

League

Trend in favor: Lab2101 (9.1%)

Trend against: Ipsos (8%)

Forza Italia

Trend in favor: Tecné (10.2%)

Trend against: Swg (8.3%)

Italian Left/Greens

Trend in favor: Swg, TP, Tecné (6.9%)

Trend against: Lab 2101 (5.3%)

Action

Trend in favor: Swg (3.4%)

Tendency against: Quorum (2.9%)

Italy Alive

Trend in favor: Lab2101 (2.7%)

Tendency against: Quorum (1.9%)

+Europe

Trend in favor: Lab2101 (2.2%)

Trend against: Ipsos (1.6%)

Political Election Polls – The Trend of Parties Since 2000

This is how the Italian electoral landscape, the sentiment of voters, has changed in the new millennium. The parties have changed, they have changed their names, large political forces that seemed destined to dominate for a long time have seen rapid declines and vice versa we have witnessed rapid ascents.