Arms to Ukraine, clear majority of Italians against the decisions of the Meloni government

Slap in the face of the majority of Italians in government and in particular the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Minister of Defence Guido Crosetto. Just as the sixth decree authorizing the shipment of arms to Ukraine is being examined in Parliament, the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01, draws a precise and clear picture: 54.8% of Italians are against the refinancing of arms in Kiev. The figure is even up by 1.6% compared to a similar survey of 10 November 2022. Only 45.2% of the sample is in favor of sending Italian weapons to Ukraine.

Confidence in Giorgia Meloni now rises slightly to 52.1%. Among the parties – see the table below – Brothers of Italy are growing again, the League is essentially stable, Forza Italia and Pd are recovering, the 5 Stars are still falling while the Calenda-Renzi Third Pole continues to run and has now reached the Carroccio by Matteo Salvini.

