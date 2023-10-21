Milei and Massa appear ahead in the last 2 surveys released in the country; polls indicate 2nd round

Two of the latest voting intention surveys released in Argentina, before the 1st round of the presidential elections on Sunday (22.Oct.2023), show a disputed scenario: in one, the candidate right-wing Javier Milei appears ahead; in the other, the leadership belongs to the current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, from the left.

In the survey carried out by CB Consultant, Milei, who represents the La Libertad Avanza coalition, has 29.9% of voting intentions. He is technically tied with Massa, with 29.1%.

A former Minister of Security and candidate for the Juntos por el Cambio party, Patricia Bullrich (right), has 21.8% of voting intentions.

The survey interviewed 4,069 Argentines online from October 9th to 11th. The margin of error is 1.5 percentage points. The confidence level is 95%. By law, Argentina banned the publication of new electoral polls after October 14th. Here’s the complete of the report (PDF – 3 MB, in Spanish).

In research carried out by the institute Atlas Intelligence, Massa appears with 30.9% of voting intentions, while Milei has 26.5%. Bullrich was cited by 24.4% of voters.

Data was collected from October 10 to 13, 2023. There were 5,702 respondents. The margin of error is 1 percentage point. The confidence interval is 95%. Here’s the complete of the report (PDF – 9 MB, in Spanish).

2nd round scenarios

Respondents were also asked who they would vote for in a possible 2nd round of elections. Research by CB Consultora and Atlas Intel presents different scenarios.

CB Consulting Research:

The survey indicates that Milei would win your 2 direct opponents. In a dispute against Sergio Massa, Milei has 36.9% of voting intentions against 35.3% for the government leader. Against Bullrich, the advantage is greater. Milie would win with 33.3%, while the candidate would receive 30.2% of the votes.

Atlas Intelligence Search:

The survey indicates that Milei would beat Massa, but would lose to Bullrich in the eventual 2nd round. In a clash between Sergio Massa and Javier Milei, the right-wing candidate received 41.3% of voting intentions. Massa was mentioned by 38.9% of those interviewed.

Against Patricia Bullrich, Milei received 33.1%, while the Juntos por el Cambio candidate had 37.3% of voting intentions. In the duel with Sergio Massa, Bullrich also has an advantage: 41.8% against 36.3%.

THE ELECTIONS

In Argentina, presidential elections are held every 4 years. The same period is used for the Chamber election, which elects almost half of the deputies (130 or 127, alternately at each election, out of 257 seats). Senators have 6-year terms. Each election chooses one third of the Upper House, with 72 seats.

For governor elections, each of the 23 provinces has its own calendar. This Sunday, only 3 will choose new heads of the Executive: Buenos Aires, Catamarca and Entre Ríos. read here the complete calendar of provincial elections in Argentina.

In general elections, presidential candidates need at least 45% of the valid votes –blanks and nulls excluded– or 40% and a difference of 10 percentage points in relation to the other candidates to win in the 1st round.

If no one reaches this mark, a 2nd round will be necessary, scheduled for November 19, 2023. In this case, the candidate with the highest number of votes wins.

Argentina currently has 35.8 million voters, 449 thousand of whom live abroad. The country’s total population is 46.2 million.

This report was written by journalism intern Eduarda Teixeira under the supervision of editor Lorenzo Santiago.