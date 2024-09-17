Home policy

From: Christian Sturgeon

The Union’s K question has probably been decided. CDU leader Merz is to become chancellor candidate. But the polls put Söder ahead.

Berlin – Friedrich Merz or Markus Söder? The Union has been dealing with the K question for weeks. Now an answer is expected. At 12 noon, the CDU chairman and the CSU leader have invited people to a joint press conference in Berlin in the final sprint for the candidacy for chancellor.

After the withdrawal of the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst It is expected that the Union will go into the next federal election with Merz at the helm. However, the final decision will have to be made by the Union’s party committees. Söder and Merz have repeatedly announced that they will make a decision on the Union’s K question in late summer and make a joint proposal to the parties.

Polls put Markus Söder (right) ahead of Friedrich Merz in the K question. © Frank Hoermann/Imago

Polls on the K question in the Union speak more for Söder than for Merz

The polls had recently spoken in favour of Markus Söder. In the most recent ARD-In the “Deutschlandtrend” survey by the Infratest dimap institute, 41 percent of respondents believed Söder to be a good candidate for chancellor for the Union. Merz only received 23 percent. Söder was also ahead among Union supporters: 57 percent consider him a good candidate for chancellor, compared to only 49 percent for Merz.

In a survey conducted by the opinion research institute Forschungsgruppe Wahlen on behalf of the ZDFAccording to the “Politbarometer”, Söder and Merz were closer together. 29 percent of respondents saw the greatest chances of a good result for the Union in the next federal election with Söder as chancellor candidate, 23 percent with Merz.

Söder performs better in many survey points than Merz

This picture is confirmed by the current property profile of the magazine starAccording to the study, 63 percent of Germans say Söder is a strong leader, while Merz only gets a score of 51 percent. Söder’s lead was even greater when asked whether he knows what moves people. According to the CSU politician, star 49 percent, about Merz only 33 percent.

However, 47 percent of respondents consider the CDU leader to be competent, which puts him one percentage point ahead of Söder. Both politicians performed poorly on two other points. According to this survey*, only relatively few people in Germany consider Söder and Merz to be likeable and trustworthy.

speaks clearly 65 60 strong leadership 63 51 knows what moves people 49 33 competent 46 47 friendly 34 24 trustworthy 32 30

It is noteworthy that Söder received predominantly positive ratings from supporters of all parties. This also includes voters of the AfD and the Alliance Sarah Wagenknecht (BSW). However, there is one exception: those who support the Greens are particularly skeptical on one point. Only eleven percent of them consider Söder, who categorically rejects a black-green coalition, to be trustworthy.

Merz or Söder? CDU leader usually has first right of access

After Brandenburg election The CDU and CSU will hold regular committee meetings on September 23. This would also be an opportunity for the party leaders to discuss the question of the chancellor candidacy. The CDU chairman usually has first access to the CDU and CSU’s candidacy for chancellor. However, after the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia on September 1, CSU leader Söder had repeatedly reiterated that he was also ready for this. (cs/dpa)

* Note: For the Survey by Stern magazine The Forsa Institute surveyed 1,009 people by telephone on September 12 and 13. The statistical margin of error was given as plus or minus three percentage points.