Polls, Presidents Chambers: Fontana beats La Russa

Confidence in the new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is still growing. According to the latest survey carried out by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01for Affaritaliani.it the popularity of Fratelli d’Italia in the leader grew to 53.1%.

Between the two President of the Chambers, Lorenzo Fontana beats Ignazio La Russa. Confidence in the new number one of Montecitorio, the Northern League player Fontana, is equal to 50.8% against that of the President of the Senate, the exponent of FdI and former minister La Russa, standing at 41.4%.

Resounding overtaking of the 5 Star Movement on the Democratic Party in voting intentions. The Movement of Giuseppe Conte flies to 17.8% while the Pd of the resigning Enrico Letta collapses to 17%. Fratelli d’Italia is still growing and leaps to 27.9%. The League is stable, while Forza Italia is still down. The so-called Terzo Polo Calenda-Renzi drops to 8.1%.

