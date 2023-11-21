Home page politics

From: Sonja Thomaser

The Netherlands will elect a new parliament on November 22nd. The big winner is already the right-wing populist Geert Wilders.

The Hague – After the center-right government of the still incumbent Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the summer was broken over the migration debatethe neighboring country will elect a new parliament in The Hague on November 22nd.

Surveys predict big gains for right-wing populist Geert Wilders. In the latest polls, Wilder’s Party for Freedom (PVV) is on a par with the right-wing liberal ruling party VVD under leading candidate Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius.

VVD does not rule out coalition with Wilders in Dutch elections

The social democratic-left-green alliance (PvdA/GL) is also almost on a par with the top candidate and former EU Commissioner Frans Timmermans. According to the survey overview published on Monday (November 20th), a neck-and-neck race between the three parties is emerging. All could get 16 to 18 percent of the vote each.

I&O Research surveyed a total of 2,014 eligible voters in the Netherlands between November 17th and 20th. (Source: PolitPro)

Wilders’ party gains in Dutch elections

Wilders’ party made a significant leap forward in the polls after the right-wing liberal VVD did not rule out a coalition with him. Opposition parties accuse the VVD of having made Wilders socially acceptable. Since the PVV was founded in 2006, it had never taken part in a government coalition.

Geert Wilders, leader of the Party for Freedom (PVV), during an election debate. © Koen Van Weel/dpa

The previous favorite, the former Christian Democrat Pieter Omtzigt and his new party Nieuw Sociaal Contract (NSC, German roughly: “Neuer Social Contract), however, fell behind in the most recent surveys. The party is only in fourth place and can no longer hope to win the election.

New elections in the Netherlands due to conflict over migration policy

However, election researchers say that, according to their forecasts, around 70 percent of Dutch people have not yet made a clear decision.

The early elections in the Netherlands are taking place due to a conflict over migration policy. The right-wing liberal Rutte has announced that he will leave national politics and will therefore no longer run for the VVD in the new elections. He has been prime minister for around 13 years and will remain in office until a successor is elected. (so with dpa)