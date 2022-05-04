Home page politics

Of: Magdalene von Zumbusch

Three Green Ministers are the big winners in the current popularity polls. Their popularity is also reflected in the polls for the party.

Erfurt – The Greens can be happy to have the currently – and for the first time – three most popular German politicians in their ranks. This is shown by the weekly ranking of politicians by the Insa institute for the Bild newspaper. Robert Habeck is at the top of the popularity poll with 53.4 points. Annalena Baerbock came in second with 49.9 points, and Cem Özdemir came in third with 45.0 points. Chancellor Olaf Scholz was only able to secure seventh place. For this, Karl Lauterbach took fourth place. And CSU boss Markus Söders comes in 8th place in the Germany-wide survey.

Insa opinion trend The Institute for New Social Answers", often just called INSA for short, a market and social research institute, has 2146 people between 29.04. and the 02.05. questioned. On the one hand, the 20 most popular German politicians were rated, on the other hand, the INSA opinion trend on the largest parties was obtained.

INSA survey: Three Greens are the most popular politicians in Germany

The popularity of the Green ministers is also reflected in the polls for the party. If there were federal elections next Sunday, the Greens would get 19 percent, according to Insa, which is one point more than in the previous week. The CDU/CSU took first place with 27 percent. The opposition party has gained half a percentage point since the last INSA poll, as has the FDP, which scored 9.5 percent in the current poll. The SPD, on the other hand, lost one percentage point of its supporters and currently has 23 percent of German voters behind it. The Afd (10.5 percent) lost one percentage point, the left remained the same as in the last survey (4.5 percent).

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (M, SPD) and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck (Bündnis 90/Greens) are standing in front of the video message of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj in the Bundestag in the government bench, behind them Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Bündnis 90/Greens). © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Insa boss Hermann Binkert summed up the results loudly picture summarized as follows: “The Greens exceed expectations, but Scholz does not meet expectations,” was his statement. “The Greens have succeeded in moralizing the issue of war in such a way that, for example, arms deliveries are perceived as something positive.” The three ministers are also very present in the media. “They have the right topics that people are currently keen on,” said Binkert, summing up Habeck, Baerbock and Özdemir.

“Trendbarometer” from n-tv and RTL: Greens up here too, but overall less trust

According to the RTL/ntv “trend barometer”, the Greens are now even considered to have more political competence than the SPD. 15 percent of all eligible voters (plus one point) trust the Greens to deal with the problems in Germany. On the other hand, only 13 percent (minus two) believe that the SPD can solve the problems in Germany. An unchanged seven percent trust the CDU/CSU, three percent the FDP and four percent the other parties with political competence. 58 percent do not trust any party to solve the problems in Germany.

According to the “trend barometer”, the Union can expand its lead over the SPD. In the Forsa survey, the CDU/CSU came to 26 percent, the SPD to 23 percent. The values ​​for the Greens (20 percent), FDP (nine percent), Left (four percent), AfD (nine) and for the other parties remain unchanged compared to the previous week. For the survey, the Forsa Institute interviewed a total of 2508 people on behalf of RTL Germany from April 26 to May 2.