Polls, FdI returns to gain decimals

Brothers of Italy by Giorgia Meloni returns to growth and registers 28.8%. This is what emerges from the SWG surveys commissioned by Tg La7. Elly Schlein’s Democratic Party rises to 21.5% (+0.4). The 5 Star Movement loses a decimal and drops to 15.3%. Matteo Salvini’s League drops to 9%. Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia rises to 6.8%. Action by Carlo Calenda loses a decimal.





Subscribe to the newsletter