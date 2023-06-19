Polls, Forza Italia drops by 0.1% after the death of Silvio Berlusconi

Brothers of Italy it remains the leading Italian party with 28.9%. This is what emerges from the surveys of swg commissioned by TgLa7. Follows the Pd Of Elly Schlein with 20.5%. Chases the 5 star movement Of Joseph Conte which this week loses 0.4%.

Earn 0.3 la League Of Matthew Salvini which settles at 9.1%. After the death of Silvio Berlusconi Come on Italy it drops by 0.1% and registers a 7.2%.





Subscribe to the newsletter

