Polls, Salvini’s League in front of Pd-Fratelli d’Italia

There League crest the first political party with 20.1% of the preferences according to the poll of Nando Pagnoncelli published on Corriere della Sera. The Carroccio of Matteo Salvini precedes the Pd of Enrico Letta (19.7%) e FdI of Giorgia Meloni (19.4%).

Salvini’s League, tired of these polls, is estimated to be down by more than 2 points compared to May and touches the lowest point since the beginning of the legislature, overtaking on the Democratic Party compared to the survey two weeks ago.

Polls, M5S and Forza Italia, center-right vs center-left: the trends

M5S in fourth place (16.5%) e Come on Italy followed by almost 8% (7.9%). The three parties of center right overall they maintain a consistent advantage over the center left (47.4% to 31.2%) as well as on the former Giallorossi majority (with the exclusion of Italia viva) which would amount to 39.9%.

Polls, Draghi and the government fly

The approval rating of the government is very high (69) and that of Mario Draghi even higher (71): both up by 5 points compared to surveys of May. Values ​​are skyrocketing even with respect to the settlement when the highest consensus is usually obtained.