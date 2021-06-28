Polls, Salvini-Meloni: half a point separates Lega and Fdl

Surveys: still flop for the Salvini’s League which loses a point in two weeks, while the party of is banging Giorgia Meloni (Fdl): in fourteen days earns seven tenths. Now – according to the picture that emerged from the supermedia conducted and analyzed by Youtrend– only half a point separates the two leaders: the Carroccio stands at 20.5%, while Brothers of Italy to 20%. These are the data of the Supermedia YouTrend for Agi updated to 24 June (Institutes considered: EMG, Euromedia, Ipsos, Ixè, SWG, Tecnè)

Polls, 5S Movement under 17%. Pd in ​​third position at 19.1%

Third position for the Democratic party by Enrico Letta which reaches 19.1% (Pd was at 18.8% in polls two weeks ago), while the Five Stars movement, dropped to 16.2% (it was 16.4%). Well Come on Italy which touches 8% compared to the polls of fifteen days before which saw the blues of Silvio Berlusconi at 7.3%.

POLLS, Salvini’s League down: the reasons

To weigh on the data of the League, let us know Youtrend– it was probably the discussion in recent weeks on the center-right federation, which has put Forza Italia back at the center of the scene: this explains the figure for Berlusconi’s party, up 0.8%. All the remaining parties are below 4%. Finally- he concludes Youtrend– the Strength who support the majority Draghi would therefore collect a total of 73.4% of the consensus, with the Giallorossi at 37.1% and the center-right without FdI at 29.4%. The centrist-liberal pole made up of Italia Viva, Action and + Europe would be worth 7%.