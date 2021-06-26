Political electoral polls today 26 June 2021

POLITICAL ELECTORAL POLLS TODAY – Never so close. Lega and Fratelli d’Italia are only half a point away. A very small gap, due to the continuous decline in consensus on the part of the Carroccio and the simultaneous rise of the Brothers of Italy. To reveal it is the Supermedia YouTrend for Agi updated on June 24, which analyzes the average of the main surveys in the last two weeks as usual. The League is now given at 20.5%, while Giorgia Meloni’s party rises to 20%. The gap has therefore now narrowed to 0.5. Compared to the last survey, the Carroccio lost 1%, while FdI rose by 0.7%.

In third place we find the Democratic Party with 19.1% (+ 0.3%), while the 5 Star Movement continues to lose ground, down to 16.2% (-0.2%). Forza Italia earns 0.8%, which thus rises to 8%. Above the 3% threshold we find the Carlo Calenda share at 3.1%. Italia Viva by Matteo Renzi (-0.2%) must be satisfied. Overall, the forces that support the Draghi government would therefore collect a total of 73.4% of the consensus, with the Giallorossi at 37.1% and the center-right without FdI at 29.4%. The centrist-liberal pole made up of Italia Viva, Action and + Europe would be worth 7%.

How are surveys done?

The electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling societies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analyzed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the Italian population of age, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls.

This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that is the greatest difficulty for pollsters. Interviews for political electoral polls are usually conducted with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.

Read also: All polls