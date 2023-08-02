Donald Trump, before the motto MAGA (Make America Great Again), this Saturday at a rally in Erie (Pennsylvania). LINDSAY DEDARIO (Reuters)

Donald Trump confirms day after day his unbeatable leadership in the Republican primaries despite having been impeached three times – and it may be a fourth in the coming weeks – with a 37-point lead over his most direct rival, Ron DeSantis. Meanwhile, the president of the United States, the Democrat Joe Biden, recovers a little muscle in the polls of voting intention, but still does not fully convince the traditional electoral base of his party. If they faced each other today, the candidates for re-election in November 2024 would tie, with 43% support from registered voters each, according to the latest survey, by the University of Siena for The New York Times, published this Tuesday before knowing the third imputation of the Republican. The polarization of the US, confirmed in a single statistic.

14% of registered voters do not opt ​​for any of the candidates, and are more inclined to abstain or to a third candidate. Or, at the last minute, if they overcome indecision, by one of the two mentioned. This group of undecided, generally moderate (49% of the total), may be the key to solving the question of who will occupy the White House from 2025. Slightly more favorable to Biden, the undecided are especially critical of Trump, whom they accuse of “committing serious federal crimes” (63% of the group) and of “threatening American democracy” (59%). The third accusation against the tycoon in four months, for his attempts to reverse the 2020 electoral result, proves them right.

Although the Democrats have won the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections, something that no formation had achieved since the creation of the modern party system in 1828, doubts about Biden’s age (80 years) and about the real support with that counts outside the big metropolitan areas, the Democratic stronghold, could tip the scales to the Republican side. The latest Gallup poll points to this possibility: 45% of Americans say they are Republicans or lean towards that party, while 42% are Democrats or prefer this option.

Support for the former Republican president among his ranks is majority: in a poll published this Monday, he achieved 54% of voting intentions compared to 17% for DeSantis, governor of Florida. Trump’s success stems in large part from supporters of his MAGA (Make America Great Again), emerged when he launched his first candidacy for the White House, in 2016. MAGA voters represent 37% of the Republican electoral base, and abstention is not considered. They are strongly mobilized and react en masse to every harangue —or every scream in capital letters on the Truth Social network— from their leader.

Immersed in a legal battle without precedent in US history – he is the first ex-president to be imputed – Trump cherishes the dream of re-election, if only because each legal setback infuses strength and encouragement – as well as donations – into his campaign. But his defense spending is becoming a serious problem for the mogul as his political action committee (PAC, the engine of a campaign) is near bankrupt after paying millions in Trump’s legal fees. and some associates, such as his assistant Walt Nauta and his employee Carlos de Oliveira, also accused in the case of the Mar-a-Lago papers. So far this year, Trump has allocated more than 40 million dollars (about 36.5 million euros) to legal expenses, around 56 million since last year.

Trump’s PAC, Save America, currently has only four million dollars, according to The New York Timesof the 105 million that he had at the beginning of 2022. The lawyers’ fees and the legal costs derived from the numerous investigations against him have increased exponentially since January —only since April he has been charged three times, the last one this Tuesday in Washington , and has lost a lawsuit in New York—and Trump is reimbursing them in part through the PAC.

So tight are the group’s finances that it has requested a highly unusual $60 million refund of a donation it made to a Trump Super PAC. Super PACs are, according to the Federal Electoral Commission, or national Electoral Board, “committees that may receive unlimited contributions from individuals, corporations, unions and other PACs for the purpose of financing independent expenses and other independent political activities” of the candidate.

Donors may consider, with more than a year to go until the election, whether they are willing to pay not only for his campaign, but also for his legal expenses. The majority of Republican voters do not mind continuing to contribute: many plan to continue supporting Trump in 2024, despite the fact that slightly more than before (17% of those who plan to vote for him) believe that he has committed “crimes Serious Federals,” according to the Siena/The New York Times. But the financial vulnerability of his campaign is being exploited by his rival in the Republican primary Ron DeSantis, who is forced day after day to hit the reset button in the face of Trump’s overwhelming advance. Sources from the DeSantis campaign have spread the complaint that to pay “the legal bills of a billionaire”, “many grandparents” (retired) contributors to his campaign see “their Social Security checks” (pensions) depleted.

The DeSantis circle refers to the small anonymous voters. Because big donors, like Charles Kushner, Trump’s in-law, or businessman Woody Johnson, a loyal donor to the former president whom he rewarded with the embassy in London during his tenure, have given a million dollars a head to the Super PAC, if Well, some of the traditional supporters of the Republicans have turned their backs on the magnate to avoid toxic exposure. However, the polls once again put the cards face up, regardless of the candidate’s judicial course: the more his advantage over the rest of the Republican candidates is consolidated, the clearer the destination of the donations will be, since nobody wants to give lost money.

