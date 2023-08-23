Exactly two months before the first round of the presidential election in Argentina, which will be held on October 22, libertarian candidate Javier Milei, from the Freedom Advances coalition, has consolidated himself as the favorite to reach the Casa Rosada.

According to the most recent surveys, released this Monday (21) by the Argentine newspaper Clarín, Milei emerges as the outstanding leader in the presidential race against her main opponents, the Peronist Sergio Massa and the center-right candidate Patricia Bullrich.

According to the poll conducted by CB Consultora Opinión Pública, Milei has a voting intention of 32.3%, followed by Sergio Massa, from the ruling coalition União pela Pátria, with 28.1%, and Patricia Bullrich, from Together for Change , with 25.3%. In this framework, candidate Juan Schiaretti, also a Peronist, and socialist deputy Myriam Bregman reached 3.8% and 1.8%, respectively. Blank/null votes amount to 3.2% and undecided votes to 5.4%.

The survey carried out by DC Consultores shows slightly different results, but reaffirms Milei’s leadership. According to these numbers, Milei reaches 34% of the voting intentions, while Bullrich appears with 24.7% and Massa with 23.1%. The significant proportion of undecided voters, 15.8%, reveals the uncertainty of a large part of the electorate.

For its part, the Observatory of Applied Social Psychology (OPSA), of the Faculty of Psychology of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), brought a specific focus to its research, considering only interviewees who claimed to have voted in the August 13 primaries. In this context, Milei emerges as the absolute favorite, obtaining 38.5% of the voting intentions, followed by Massa, with 32.3%, and Bullrich, with 23.7%.

A final survey, carried out by a consultancy for Clarín, also strengthened Milei’s advantage. According to this survey, he reached 38.6% of the voting intentions, with Massa in second position, reaching 31.9%, and Bullrich further away, with 19.6%. Blank votes amount to 3.5%, while undecided votes represent 0.7%.

These results confirm the trend that had already been observed in the primary elections that took place on August 13, when Milei surprised by winning 30% of the votes, surpassing Bullrich (17%) and Massa (21%), who won their respective primaries.

It is worth remembering that, in the surveys made for the primaries, some polls were wrong by up to ten percentage points in the number of voting intentions for the Libertarian candidate. CB Consultora Opinión Pública itself, which now says that Milei has 32%, released a result shortly before the primaries in which it pointed the economist in third place, with only 20.3% of the voting intentions.