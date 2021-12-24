Polls: Pd, Inter-style escape. Read as Simone Inzaghi

The Pd is … “winter champion” like theInter. If in Serie A the month of December saw the Nerazzurri escape (only Milan try to keep up with 4 points behind), at the level of surveys, best of Supermedia YouTrend / Agi, the Democratic party he placed an important shot. In short, the Milan’s Enrico Letta celebrate together with the interista Simone Inzaghi.

Polls, Democratic Party up 2% on Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy

THE dem in fact, they close 2021 with an advantage of 2 points up Brothers of Italy and it had only happened since June that the first Italian party (at that time the League) had such a large advantage over his pursuers (in that case Fdi). The Pd stands at 21.5% (+ 0.8% compared to the Supermedia of the polls two weeks ago), while Brothers of Italy from Giorgia Meloni it is at 19.5% (it was at 20% fifteen days earlier).

Polls, Salvini’s League stable. M5S down. Well Berlusconi (waiting for the challenge of the Quirinale)

On the podium there is League from Matteo Salvini, essentially stable with 18.8% (-0.1%). The M5S from Giuseppe Conte remains the fourth party, albeit in decline (from 15.4 to 15).

Forza Italia’s 2021 ends well: Silvio Berlusconi, waiting for the race to the Quirinale in January, sees his blues grow above the 8% threshold (8.1 to be precise against the previous 7.7%). Following Action from Calenda to 3.5% (from 3.3), Italy Viva from Matteo Renzi at 2.3% (it was at 2.6% two weeks ago). So here’s a 2% threesome: Italian left (-0.1%), Verdi (unchanged) and Art.1-MDP (+ 0.4%). Closes + Europe 1.5% (-0.2%).