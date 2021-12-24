Polls, Pd in ​​the lead with 20.7%. Salvini takes second place

The majority and opposition parties have been working for weeks to seek a common understanding on the new head of state. The match of the Quirinale will be decisive for the fate of this government. The candidacy of Dragons for the Colle opens up new scenarios and the political elections are getting closer and closer. In this context of uncertainty – reads the Corriere della Sera – according to the last poll Ipsos the political scenario at the end of the year shows some signs of change compared to November. The most significant figure is represented by the decrease in the “gray area” constituted by abstentionists and undecided that it returns to below 40%, settling at 39.5 (-2%). The ranking of the parties also changes, with the double overtaking for the second place of the League (20.1%, up by one point) up FdI (18.8%, down by one point), while the Pd confirms itself in the lead with a stable figure (20.7%).

In fourth place – continues the Corriere – is the M5s with 16.4%, up 0.9%, followed by Come on Italy with 8.7%. The other parties all attested below 3% and some of these, in view of the upcoming elections, could be induced to join in order to overcome the 3% threshold in the future Parliament which, it should be remembered, will be reduced by a third of its members. As regards, however, the appreciation of the work of the government he was born in premier, the survey shows a drop compared to the November data, in fact the approval rating of the executive is down by four points (from 63 to 59) and that for the president Dragons by two points (64 to 62).

