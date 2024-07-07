These elections could see the far-right National Rally party, led by Marine Le Pen, achieve a historic victory.

The National Rally’s vision is focused on the French interior and is anti-immigrant.

The vote could also result in a hung parliament and years of political deadlock.

The early parliamentary elections, which began a runoff on Sunday in the nuclear-armed country, will have a potential impact on the war in Ukraine, global diplomacy and economic stability in Europe.

The French right is also almost certain to undermine President Emmanuel Macron’s authority during the remaining three years of his term by the number of seats it is expected to win.

The government announced the deployment of 30,000 police officers across the country on voting day.

The rising tensions come as France celebrates a very special summer that will see Paris host an exceptionally ambitious Olympic Games, the national team reach the semi-finals of Euro 2024 and the Tour de France cycle across the country alongside the Olympic flame.

At the same time, there will be 49 million voters casting their ballots in the most important elections in the country’s history in decades.