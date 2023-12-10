CAIRO. The polling stations for the presidential elections opened in Egypt at 9am local time (8am in Italy). The round will last three days, until Tuesday 12 December at 10pm local time (9pm in Italy).

The vote, which sees the victory of the current president Abdel Fattah al Sisi for a third term almost certain, sees three other candidates in the running, who however do not enjoy great popular support: Farid Zahran, leader of the Egyptian Social Democratic Party (PSE), Abdel-Sanad Yamama, leader of the Wafd Party and Hazem Omar, head of the Republican People’s Party.