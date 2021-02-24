In Mainz, red-green-yellow rules – and according to surveys on the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate, it can stay that way. The SPD will still crash.

At the the 14th of March the state election 2021 will take place in Rhineland-Palatinate instead of.

the state election 2021 will take place in instead of. Surveys show high popularity ratings for the incumbent SPD Prime Minister .

. The election prognoses nevertheless indicate that the CDU will gain and the SPD will lose.

Update from February 24th, 2:30 p.m .: A new survey from February 23 shows: The SPD has narrowed its distance to the CDU. The ruling SPD is currently 31 percent, the CDU 33 percent. The poll of the polling institute Insa – on behalf of image – According to the Greens have lost two percentage points of approval and are now 12 percent – compared to the previous month (January 23). FDP (6 percent), Left (3 percent) and AfD (9 percent) remain unchanged. The research group Wahlen made a similar forecast for ZDF at the beginning of February. According to the polls, Prime Minister Manu Dreyer’s red-yellow-green coalition would still have a majority.

Institute date SPD CDU AfD FDP Green The left Others INSA / image 02/23/2021 31 33 9 6 12 3 3 ZDF political barometer 02/05/2021 31 33 7th 5 13 4th 7th Infratest dimap / SWR 01/14/2021 28 33 8th 6 15th 3 7th Infratest dimap / SWR 12/10/2020 28 34 9 5 15th 3 6 INSA / image October 21, 2020 27 33 10 5 14th 5 6 Infratest dimap / SWR 09/10/2020 26th 34 9 6 17th 4th 4th State election 2016 03/13/2016 36.2 31.8 12.6 6.2 5.3 2.8 7th

State election 2021 in Rhineland-Palatinate: polls see CDU ahead – Malu Dreyer is still popular

First report from January 29th, 9.40 a.m .: Mainz – For Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) the omens look good. The state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate * will take place on March 14th in 2021. The Survey indicate that the CDU will be the strongest force in the state parliament this time and thus overtake the Social Democrats. For the Traffic light coalition, with which Malu Dreyer rules, there should still be a majority again.

Since the last state election, the balance of power between several parties has shifted. A slight gain for the CDU * contrasts with a significant loss for the SPD *. The polls for the RLP state elections in 2021 also show the great gains of the Greens, which are now clearly the AfD* have overtaken. The FDP should create the re-entry into the Mainz state parliament while The left* likely to be below the 5 percent threshold.

Surveys on the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate in 2021

For all eligible voters who would like to compare the positions of the parties before the election, there is again Wahl-O-Mat Rheinland-Pfalz *, which offers assistance in this regard.

State election forecasts for Rhineland-Palatinate show several possible coalitions

The SPD is predicted to lose around eight percentage points. A new edition of the coalition of the SPD, Greens and FDP * is still possible. In the case of Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen *, the election researchers see a gain of around ten percentage points. In principle, according to the Forecasts also for the state election in Rhineland-Palatinate Black-Green-Yellow possible. But there is no mood of change in the state. The Ruling parties At the beginning of the election year they were expressly satisfied with the cooperation.

Christian Baldauf, Top candidate of the CDU, so is not the top favorite for the Prime Minister’s office. After the RLP state election, he must hope Green and FDP brought together in a new coalition. Finally, there is still the possibility that the election result will differ significantly from the forecasts. If the two obvious three-party coalitions don’t work out, one remains GroKo the stopgap. If the CDU and SPD then form a coalition, Baldauf would probably replace Dreyer as the candidate of the strongest party.

Popularity of the top candidates: This is what the polls for the state election RLP 2021 say

When it comes to the Top candidates goes, the incumbent Prime Minister in turn has the Popularity ratings on your side. This was shown again in January 2021 in a survey by SWR on the occasion of the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate. In the opinion of the top candidates of the parties, Malu Dreyer achieved the best value by a large margin. 71 percent of those surveyed were satisfied or very satisfied with the incumbent. With Christian Baldauf it was only 33 percent.