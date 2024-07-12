Polls, Meloni’s Confidence Down. Avs Returns Below 7%

After the strong post-European fluctuations, we have entered a phase of relative calm, with little substantial changes for the parties. The 5 Star Movement FI+Noi Moderati again surpasses it but the two forces remain practically tied. AVS returns to drop only 7%. In the rear, Renzi he fails to overtake Michele Saint (both gain +0.1%). Confidence in Giorgia Melonsafter a small post-election recovery, continues to fall. The approval rating for the leader of Fratelli d’Italia is falling even though in a slightly subtle manner.

Polls: Italians favor British electoral system. More skeptical about French one

The recent ones elections which took place in France It is in the United Kingdom have provided food for thought not only from the point of view of political balances at European and international level, but also a precise idea on the marked differences compared to our electoral system. A survey by Termometro Politico highlights this very point. The double French shift generates some debate. The most popular answer is however positivewith almost the 40% of the sample approves it as it “not only allows you to choose your favorite party, but also exclude the most unwanted one from the ballot“. A much smaller percentage (6.7%) considers it a good system but not very usable for the Italian case, considering lowering of participation in the second round.

If the French system divides into almost equal parts supporters and opponentsthings change for the British model. Well, there are many more in favor than against to this system. 31.1% – according to the Termometro Politico survey – consider it a system less representative than proportionalbut which has the great merit of give greater governability. This is the most popular answer, followed by the one according to which it is a fair system: “you vote for the single candidate and in the majority of constituencies the Labour candidate has received more votes than the others and has the right to sit in Parliament” (26.7%). Almost 58%Therefore, approve the system.

Among the questions asked to the interviewees, there was also one relating to the fresh issue of the new far-right group which was born in Europe: the Patriots. A move that has sharply divided the paths of Salvini And Melons in Brussels. But according to almost 40% of those interviewed, this is not the case will create conflicts and it’s a simple one role playas Meloni and Salvini cover different segments of the electorate to get more votes, but in the end for convenience they will never separate. Similar comment for another 22.1% who believe that, on the contrary, they have always had different positioningsi, but that these they have no influence in Italy and will not have any in the future.