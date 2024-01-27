Polls, Fratelli d'Italia rises well above 29% while the League drops below 10% after a long time





There are no doubts. The television confrontation between the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein will be clearly won by the prime minister. 64.8% of Italians think so while only 35.2% of the sample believes that the Dem leader will prevail. This is the main result of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general director of Lab21.01.

63.7% of Italians believe that the probable candidacy for the European elections of General Roberto Vannacci, author of the book 'The world upside down', with the League it will gain support for Matteo Salvini's party. Only 36.3% of those interviewed think that Vannacci will not bring votes to the League in the elections of 8-9 June.

Among the parties, voting intentions rise Brothers of Italy well over 29% while the League drops below 10% after a long time. Clearly growing Forza Italia, the PD comes close to 20% while the M5S drops below 16%. Action above the 4% threshold, Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva also grows.





