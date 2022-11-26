Polls, Conte’s M5S accelerates and detaches Letta’s Pd

The overtaking of 5 Star Movement on Pd, registered for the first time last week, is confirmed. The M5S to guide Joseph Conte continues to travel strong and, according to i surveys of the Supermedia Youtrend/Agi, gains half a point, clearly overcoming the 17% barrier (at 17.4). Numbers that lead to a tear on the Pd from Enrico Letta. THE Dem they are slightly down and pass to 16.8% (-0.1).

Polls, the race of Meloni’s Brothers of Italy continues

The important high of the week is the new growth of Brothers of Italy. The premier’s party Giorgia Meloni continues to be successful and passes 29% (29.2%, +0.3%).

Polls, Salvini’s League stretches over the Third Pole of Calenda-Letta

Encouraging news from Supermedia dei surveys also for the League from Matthew Salviniwhich rises to 8.7%, looking at the Third Pole from Renzi-Calenda (which falls back to 7.8%). Salt too Come on Italy from Silvio Berlusconi (almost 7%) On the other hand, there were no significant changes for the minor lists.

Polls, Brothers of Italy are in charge, then M5S and Pd. Lega ahead of Third Pole and Forza Italia

FDI 29.2 (+0.3)

M5S 17.4 (+0.5)

PD 16.8 (-0.1)

Alloy 8.7 (+0.3)

Third Pole 7.8 (-0.2)

Forza Italia 6.9 (+0.3)

Greens/Left 3.7 (-0.1)

+Europe 2.5 (-0.2)

Italexit 2.3 (-0.1)

Popular Union 1.6 (-0.1)

We Moderates 1.0 (-0.1)

POLLS, THE SUPERMEDIA OF COALITIONS 2022

Centre-right 45.7 (+0.8)

Centre-left 23.6 (+0.2)M5S 17.4 (+0.5)

Third Pole 7.8 (-0.2)

Italexit 2.3 (-0.1)

Others 3.2 (-1.2)

The changes in brackets indicate the deviation from the Supermedia of two weeks ago (November 10, 2022).

NOTE: The Supermedia YouTrend/Agi is a weighted average of national polls of voting intentions. Today’s weighting, which includes surveys carried out from 10 to 23 November, was carried out on 24 November on the basis of sample size, the date of creation and the data collection method. THE surveys considered were made by the institutes Demopolis (release date: November 23), Demos (November 12), EMG (November 21), Euromedia (November 17), Known (November 10), Piepoli (11 November), SWG extension (November 14th and 21st) e Tecnè (12 and 19 November). The detailed methodological note of each survey considered is available on the official website-sondaggipoliticoelettorali.it

