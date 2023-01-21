Polls, over 9% Action-Italia Viva, Pd over 15%, the M5S falls back

The arrest of the super-fugitive Matthew Messina Money restores confidence in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01, see consensus recovering to 51.9% from 51.2after last week confidence in the premier plummeted due to the non-renewal of the discount on the price of petrol.

Among the Brothers of Italy parties it rises to 28.5%. Lega’s good momentum continues at 9.5%, above the level of the September 25 elections. Forza Italia is also recovering. The Democratic Party returns above 15% while the 5 Star Movement loses something. Very good Action-Italia Viva above 9%.

