Polls Lombardy, Fontana is ahead but the challenge is open

The elections Regionals in Lombardy they approach and compete for the seat they will be in three. But from the very first survey – commissioned by the Fatto Quotidiano in Izi – a fact emerges that is difficult to imagine until a few days ago, the game is open, much more than we thought. The survey, albeit with an incomplete picture and several weeks after the vote, should not be underestimated because it is the first since the not obvious investiture of Pierfrancesco Majorino as a centre-left candidate. And precisely the one chosen by the Democratic Party – according to Izi’s survey – would already be at 29.8%not an abysmal detachment from the favorite, the outgoing governor Attilio Fountain supported by the center-right, which is given to the 45.2%. But the unknown factor relating to Letizia remains Moratti, candidate with the Third Pole and indicated at 13.2%. The situation is similar M5Saround 11%, who have not yet expressed a definitive position.

It seems rather negative about an agreement with Majorino the leader of Action Charles Calendawho defines the candidate of the Democratic Party “extreme left” and then adds: “The point of the Democratic Party is ‘let’s find an agreement with the 5 stars’, it is their polar star. On the guarantee commissions they say, good. On the regional ones they give a slap. For the next secretary of the Democratic Party, the first thing is a negotiation qualification course”.

In case of an alliance between Third Pole (or M5S) and Majorino – and on the first hypothesis is working the mayor of Milan Beppe hall – the match would become even more open, there would be a real one head to head between the two contenders. Other polls, such as the confidential one that mentions Dagospia, would even present a situation even more uncertainwith all three candidates in full swing for the prestigious governor’s seat Lombardy. At the moment though, the favorite is Fountainthanks to the support of FdIindicated at 31%, which even doubles the League: 15.8%. Many of Forza Italia’s votes, on the other hand, would be going in the direction of Moratti. The game is open.

