Polls, collapse of the League: FdI always first. The Pd goes up

Brothers of Italy from Giorgia Meloni with 22.6% it is confirmed as the first Italian party even if down by 0.3%. The Democratic party from Enrico Letta it grows by half a point and reaches 21.8%. There League from Matteo Salvini it loses 0.6 and collapses to 15%. The 5 Star Movement from Giuseppe Conte rises to 12.8%. Come on Italy from Silvio Berlusconi rises to 8%. Cala Action / + Europe to 5%.









