Brothers of Italy it confirms itself as the first party with 28% up by 2 points compared to the vote of 25 September 2022, according to the survey published by Porta a Porta carried out by Noto Sondaggi, on voting intentions at national level. In strong ascent the League which returns to double figures with 10% (+1.2%).

at 8% Come on Italy (-0.1%) and Action-Italia Viva (+0.2%). The enlarged ‘center’ is therefore worth 16%. The rapprochement of the Third Pole risks fueling tensions in Forza Italia in view of the possibility – for now denied – of Calenda’s support for the government.

For the champion from Noto, the trend in the opposition with the 5 star movement to 18% (+2.6%) and the collapse of Pd to 17% (-2.1%). Followed by the Greens at 3.5% (-0.1%), +Europe at 2% (-0.8%) and finally We moderates at 1.5% (+0.6%).

As far as coalitions are concerned, according to the survey, the centre-right reaches 47.5% (+3.7%), while the centre-left stops at 22.5% (-3.6%).

