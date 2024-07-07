France’s left-wing New Popular Front coalition won the most seats in the second round of parliamentary elections, putting it on track to win but fall short of an absolute majority in parliament, leading pollsters said on Sunday.

The coalition came ahead of the far-right National Rally party, an unexpected result.

An IFOP estimate for TF1 television said the New Popular Front could win between 180 and 215 seats in parliament in the second round of voting.

While an Ipsos poll for France TV predicted that the left-wing bloc would win between 172 and 215 seats.

A poll by Opinion Way for CNews television said the new Popular Front would win between 180 and 210 seats, while an Elabe poll for BFM television predicted the left-wing Front would win between 175 and 205 seats.

According to opinion polls, President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist bloc is narrowly ahead of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party in the battle for second place.

289 seats are needed to achieve an absolute majority in the National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament.