Political electoral polls today: Pd first, Fdi follows. Alloy and M5s down

The Democratic party from Enrico Read it is still the country’s leading political force with 21.5%. This is what emerges from the survey by Swg commissioned by Tg La7. Brothers of Italy from Giorgia Melons grows by 0.6 and focuses on i Dem. They are now at 21.5%. There League from Matteo Salvini flexes to 17.1%. The 5 Star Movement from Giuseppe Conte records an all-time low and falls to 13.3%. Come on Italy from Silvio Berlusconi rises to 7.8%.