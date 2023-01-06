Trust in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is growing again

The ascent of the League of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Matteo Salvini continues. In the last survey carried out by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01for Affaritaliani.it, the Carroccio grows up to 9.5%. Fratelli d’Italia practically stable at 29.1%, Forza Italia still decreasing at 6.4%.

Pd still weak at 15.1% while the 5 Star Movement stands at 18%. Action-Italia Viva continues to grow at 8.7%.

It dates from 53.1 to 53.3% la trust in the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in the first survey carried out after the approval of the Budget Law for 2023.

