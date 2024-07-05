Polls: Le Pen is far from absolute majority

Things are going badly for The Pen in view of the second round. The Rassemblement National is increasingly distant from an absolute majority, with the fateful quota of 289 becoming a mirage: according to a recent Ipsos poll for Le Monde, the RN and its allies, Ciotti’s Républicains, would get between 175 and 205 seats.

For the first time, the low figure of the Rn range coincides with the maximum of the New Popular Front of the left, credited with 145-175 seats. Also clearly growing, compared to previous polls, are the Macronians of Ensemble, who would arrive between 118 and 148 seats; and also the Républicains without Ciotti, between 57 and 67 seats.