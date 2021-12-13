Quirinale, 3 out of 4 in favor of the direct election of the Head of State

The Italians they have no doubts about the election of the next President of the Republic, not so much for the chosen name but for the voting system. Almost 3 out of 4 Italians they say they are in favor of the direct election of the Head of state: yes convinced to presidentialism. As emerges in the recent survey, edited by LaPolis of the University of Urbino and Demos for the “Italians and the State” Observatory and reported on Repubblica. The climate of insecurity, in fact, has pushed citizens to “huddle” around a head. Thus, together with the climate of fear generated by the Coronavirus, confidence in i Presidents. The President of the Republic, the Presidents of the Region themselves. And, above all, the Prime Minister. Today, these “de facto” changes could also translate into “law”. Contrary to this perspective, according to the LaPolis survey of the University of Urbino and Demos, it is a very small minority. Just over 20%.

However, – continues Repubblica – among citizens, support for the “presidentialist” model changes significantly for some important reasons. First of all, it counts political orientation and electoral. The favor towards the direct election of the President of the Republic, in fact, appears almost “total” among those who vote for FI, the League and the FdI. It is also very large among M5S voters. Finally, it appears more reduced, albeit a majority, at the base of the PD: 61%. The differences in these orientations reflect the position in the political space. Among those on the Left and Center-Left, in fact, the degree of agreement with the direct election, although a majority, drops below 60%. Conversely, when moving from the Center to the Right this preference rises to over 80%. While among those who place themselves “outside” and “beyond” the political space is slightly lower: 76%.

