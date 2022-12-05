Maneuver, one out of three Italians is against the cash limit of €5,000

There financial maneuver she arrived at Parliament and the government has begun a race against time to avoid the provisional exercise. The provision must be approved by December 31st. But the measures proposed by the executive Melons – according to the Euromedia Research survey published in La Stampa – they don’t convince Italians. The general feeling is that – despite all the efforts made by the executive – next year for the 41.6% of Italians respondents will always pay the same level of taxes. Only the 17.4% declares himself optimistic predicting a lowering of taxes for the future and among them we discover 41.8% of the Lega electorate, 38% of Forza Italia’s Azzurri and almost one in three supporters of Fratelli d’Italia (30.2%).

Maneuver, 56.2% of Italians believe the measurement on the Pos is wrong

Going specifically, – continues La Stampa – further distinctions are made such as for example the threshold of 60 euros below which there may no longer be an obligation to accept payments by credit and debit cards without incurring penalties. The Italians reject the provision (56.2%) and with them one elector out of two of Matthew’s electors Salvini, one out of three voters of Silvio Berlusconi and one out of three of Giorgia Meloni. A first interpretation on the assessments of the citizens interviewed with respect to the entire maneuver made public identifies some categories particularly favorite compared to others indicated as penalized. In the first group appear the entrepreneurs and the workers autonomous (39.6% against 4.7%), traders with owners of restaurants, bars, bathing establishments (30.8% against 5.4%), workers close to retirement (12.3% against 7.8% ), mothers (9.2% against 2.2%) and finally also families with 20.0% compared to 16.4% of those who think they are penalized. Cash ceiling set at 5 thousand € only 33% of respondents are with the government.

Subscribe to the newsletter

