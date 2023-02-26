Electoral political polls today February 26, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – The honeymoon between the Italians and the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni seems to be coming to an end. The majority of those interviewed in the latest survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01, in fact rejects the government’s changes to the building Superbonus.

Only 41.9% of the sample say they are in favor of the changes to the measure implemented by the executive, who consider the Superbonus too expensive. 58.1% of Italians are against it. As a result, confidence in the prime minister drops sharply, dropping from 52.4% to 51.6% in the last week. Brothers of Italy still remains firmly the leading party in the country. The Democratic Party rises to 16.2% in the week of the primaries, while the 5 Star Movement slips below 17%. Third Pole at 8%.

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.