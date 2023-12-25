Political leaders and parties: who wins and who loses





For one in three Italians (33.8%) the main theme of 2023 was international politics. An inevitable fact, perhaps, given the war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict that broke out in October between Israel and Hamas. International events that are worrying and have economic consequences also in Europe and Italy. This was revealed by the Christmas survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general director of Lab21.01. In second place Justice, then Economy and Health.

Among politicians, victory is inevitable Giorgia Meloni, first female Prime Minister. In second place was Silvio Berlusconi, who died in 2023. Only third was the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. Fourth Elly Schlein ahead of Giuseppe Conte and Matteo Salvini who have the same percentage.

Between parties, in voting intentions, the Brothers of Italy rises (Atreju effect) and the League declines. Pd and M5S also lose votes. Calenda's Azio clearly beats Renzi's Italia Viva.

