Right-wing liberal candidate appears with a small advantage within the margin of error of 2 to 3 percentage points

With just over a week to go before the 2nd round of Argentina’s presidential elections, candidates Sergio Massa (Unión por la Patria) and Javier Milei (La Liberdad Avanza) appear technically tied in the latest voting intention polls. The right-wing candidate has a small advantage, but within the margin of error of 2 to 3 percentage points.

The share of undecided people is 3% to 5%. Those who intend to vote blank total 5%. The information is from the newspaper La Lacion.

The surveys that so far indicate Milei as the winner on November 19 are: Atlas Intel, the University of San Andrés, Trends, Projeção, CB Consultora, Opinaia and Aresco. They project a victory of 2% to 6% advantage.

In the survey by Brazilian consultancy Atlas Intel, Milei is 4 percentage points ahead of Massa (48.6% to 44.6%). Proyección reflected the same trend, but by less than 2 points (44.6% to 42.9%). Opinaia shows Milei with a 4 point advantage (43% to 39%).

The consultants that show a Massa victory are: Circuitos, Celag, Zuban Córdoba, Analogies, Opina Argentina and Clivajes.

Pablo Romá’s poll indicates the Minister of Economy with an advantage of 2 percentage points (44.2% to 42.1%), in numbers similar to those of Facundo Nejamkis (44% to 42%) and Analogias (42.4% and 39.7%). Consultant Celag also gave Massa the victory, but with a difference of 1.4 percentage points (46.7% to 45.3%).

ARGENTINE ELECTIONS

Argentine presidential elections are held every 4 years. Candidates for the Presidency need at least 45% of the valid votes – excluding blanks and null votes – or 40% and a difference of 10 percentage points in relation to the other candidates to win in the 1st round.

According to National Electoral Directorate of Argentina, voters must present an ID at their polling station to vote. The poll worker hands over an empty envelope and the voter goes to a booth, the so-called “dark room”.

Then, the voter selects the preference ballot for the candidates in dispute (individual or by party) and inserts it into the package. Then, deposit it in the ballot box and sign the electoral register. Envelopes with irregularities, such as more than one candidate, are considered invalid votes.

According to the National Electoral Codethe vote is counted as null when it is issued on an unofficial note, or one that contains erasures, or contains foreign objects. Already the white vote This is when the envelope is empty or contains paper of any color, without inscriptions or images.

Voting in national elections is mandatory for all citizens aged 18 to 70. Voters who do not vote and do not justify their absence are prevented from running for public office. Anyone who does not vote must pay a fine ranging from 50 to 500 pesos (around R$0.70 to R$6.96), depending on the region in which the vote takes place. In Brazil, anyone who does not justify their absence must pay a fine of R$3.51 for each round not voted.

Currently, Argentina has 35.8 million voters, 449 thousand of whom live abroad. The country’s total population is 46.2 million.