The September 25day of political electionsgets closer and closer and the election campaign is in full swing. All party leaders are engaged in the formation of lists and treat to form the coalitions. The poll conducted by Demos for the Political Atlas of the Republic reveals rather clear trends. In fact, a clear cut is observed prevalence of Center-Right parties. Both in the voting intentionsboth in the forecasts of citizens. However, the balance of power between political actors appears unstable. And uncertain. In the voting intentions, i FdIled by Giorgia Melonsconfirm themselves in front of all the others, with the 23.4%. And they keep their distance from the main “competitor”, the Democratic Party, which, in turn, goes back and exceeds 22%.

Behind them, however – continues Repubblica – the detachment increases on the other parties. There League is confirmed in third place but drops to 13.2%The decline in the M5s was also clear at 11.3%. Action and + Europe together weigh “little” more than 5%. Mario Dragons remains, even today, the Favorite council chairmanaccording to the opinion expressed by the citizens (21%)but, anyway, almost double that of all the others. The former boss ECB he is still the favorite prime minister, behind him but very detached they find themselves paired With you And Melons with 12% of the preferences. This is the one signal growing concern for the high cost of living by Italian families who put at the top of the list of emergencies: the increase in pricesthe economic situation and the taxes.

