Parties that want Scottish independence will renew their majority in Edinburgh Parliament, latest polls say. But they will not obtain the “supermajority” that the most radicals consider necessary so that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cannot reject the holding of a new referendum.

Thursday is the first election day in the United Kingdom after the consummation of ‘Brexit’ and analysts believe that this earthquake in British politics will deeply affect the results, both in Scotland and in the English cities that renew their municipalities. In Wales, which also elects its autonomous assembly, minor changes are predicted.

The municipal elections will affect the relationship of the Conservative Party with its leader. The ‘Tories’ will discover if recent episodes that suggest corruption – such as pressure from former Prime Minister David Cameron for the government to benefit his company or accusations to Johnson of hiding the truth about the payment of the reform of his official home – have nicked The vote.

After executing the ‘Brexit’ and still in the first steps of the pandemic, the Conservatives registered a 20-point advantage over Labor. By November it had faded and the leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer, was being celebrated as the future prime minister. But, Since the start of the vaccination program, Johnson has soared, outscoring his rivals by 10 points.

The English unknown on Thursday is whether the northern regions that changed their traditional vote for Labor and bet on Johnson’s ‘Brexit’ will now maintain that same option in the formation of their municipalities. That contest is about a profound change in the party system, but in Scotland a question arises that affects the historical structure of the United Kingdom.

John Curtice, a renowned survey analyst, stated this week, in a talk by Scottish university academics organized by the Center on Constitutional Change, that the time before ‘Brexit’ must be understood as ‘the prehistory of British politics’. Everything has changed. For example, the vote for and against independence now has a strong correlation with the options on the European Union.

Some parties that once favored leaving the EU, such as Labor or the Scottish National, are now championing its benefits and, in the case of the SNP, the re-entry of independent Scotland. The consequence of that position is that in the British elections of 2017, a year after the European consultation, it lost half a million votes and 21 seats due to the flight of supporters of ‘Brexit’.

The Greens and the SNP



Scottish politics is now, according to Curtice, more polarized on independence. University of Edinburgh professor Nicola McEwen adds another significant line to the overall picture: “The electoral programs of the major parties are quite similar.” The Institute for Fiscal Studies has identified a shared factor: they promise public spending disconnected from budgetary resources.

Even if the main division is on whether a new referendum should be held or on independence – the average of the polls since March says that the electorate is split in half – the campaign focuses more on questions of “bread and butter”, in the traditional English expression. There is debate on employment, housing, Health or Education, the issues that most interest the majority.

Sturgeon led the ‘yes’ campaign in the 2014 referendum and he noted then, according to his biographer, David Torrance, a paradox that he seems to remember: in the conversations about independence, voters asked about the future of matters that had already been transferred to the autonomous government. His campaign is now focused on economic recovery, healthcare, housing or daycare.

After ruling for 14 years, the SNP is perceived as the most competent, even in aspects, such as education, in which the difference between what was promised and what was achieved is notorious. The bitter confrontation with his predecessor, Alex Salmond, over the handling of allegations of sex crimes, has detracted from Sturgeon’s popularity, but he remains well above his rivals.

The Salmond’s new party, Alba, presents candidates on regional lists but, unless the results of a polling firm are correct – which has given it a 6% vote intention three times – the calculation of the other companies suggests that it will not win any seats. The forecasts on the vote for the SNP and Alba do not suggest a pro-independence “supermajority.” The Greens support independence and would increase their vote, so there is likely to be a majority.

Johnson, representative of a new «centralizing unionism» after the ‘Brexit‘, according to academics, He has advanced that he will reject the request for another referendum. In the campaign, conservative candidates are asked about the alternatives: What then would be the democratic way to achieve the desire of a majority in the Scottish Parliament?