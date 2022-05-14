Polls, Brothers of Italy first party in front of the Democratic Party

Big parties are growing in surveys according to Supermedia YouTrend / Agi of this week’s voting intentions. And the extension of Brothers of Italy which in the last few days has unplugged the Pd from Enrico Letta. Fdi from Giorgia Meloni in fact it reaches 21.5% (growth of 0.3%), while Dems are at 21.3% (+ 0.1%).

Polls, Salvini’s League on the podium and growing

The podium is firmly in place League from Matteo Salvini which is close to 16% (at 15.9% + 0.2%), while the M5S from Antonio Conte is at 13.3% (earns 0.1). This generalized growth, according to what Youtrend reports, is explained by the fact that the polling institutes – at least those considered in this week’s “basket” – have stopped detecting minor center-right parties (Coraggio Italia, Noi conItalia, etc).

The Supermedia YouTrend / Agi is a weighted average of national surveys on voting intentions. Today’s weighting, which includes surveys carried out from 28 April to 11 May, was carried out on 12 May on the basis of the sample size, the date of implementation and the method of data collection. The surveys considered were carried out by the institutes Euromedia (publication date: May 1st), Ipsos (May 1st), Piepoli (May 3), SWG (2 and 9 May) e Tecnè (April 30 and May 7).

