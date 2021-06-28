POLLS / MELONS OVERTAKE SALVINI

Fratelli d’Italia by Giorgia Meloni overtakes the Lega by Matteo Salvini.

This is the result of the Swg polls of TgLa7 which record the rise of FDI to 20.7%, with a + 0.2% compared to last week, against 20.3% of the Carroccio (-0.3%).

In third place the Democratic Party of Enrico Letta with 18.8% (+ 0.2%). The 5 Star Movement responds well to Giuseppe Conte’s press conference, rising to 16.6% (+ 0.6%).

Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia rises to 7%, followed by Carlo Calenda’s Action rises to 3.9% and Nicola Fratoianni’s Sinistra Italiana drops to 2.3%, but remains ahead of Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva, which loses 0 , 2% and reaches 2.1%. Più Europa by Benedetto Della Vedova drops to 1.8%, leaving behind the Greens at 1.5% and Coraggio Italia which stops at 1%.